Melissa Mills

With attacks against the AAPI community on the rise during the pandemic, this is how families across the country are experiencing racism and xenophobia in their daily lives—plus how we can all work to stop Asian hate.
Some educators and parents are pushing for schools to stay closed—but should they be? Here's what experts have to say about opening schools for in-person classes again.
Parents, Toymakers, and Doctors Warn of Risks From Kids Ingesting Batteries After Slew of Scary Incidents
Thousands of children are seen in the emergency room each year for accidentally ingesting batteries. Here's how to keep your kids safe.
This dad's lesson "worked," but a clinical psychologist weighs in on better ways to help a child learn—and create a trusting relationship along the way.
We've got to prioritize parents for vaccination if we want to keep our kids safe, sane, and get back to normal as soon as possible.
No family vacation this year? No problem. These spring break camps are just the thing to keep your kiddos engaged and having fun—and they're all virtual!