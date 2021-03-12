Melissa Klurman
A Family Guide to Buying an Electric Car
Video
If you are curious about electric cars, it helps to start at the beginning with an understanding of how they work, what they cost, and what's required to maintain them.
Ways to Have a Safer Spring Break 2021: How to Travel and Where to Go
Video
Spring break is a welcome respite from work and school routines for families, but COVID-19 concerns still mean precautions are necessary when choosing how and where to travel as a family this year.
These Are the Safest Ways to Vacation with Kids During the Summer of COVID-19
Video
Want to get away during the pandemic? From renting a cabin to exploring national parks in an RV, we rounded up the best vacation ideas to entertain your family safely.
7 Ideas for a Fun New Year's Eve Party at Home with Kids
Video
Celebrate New Year's Eve 2021 as a family this year with these virtual food, game, and party ideas that bring the fun—and even loved ones—straight to your living room.
15 Christmas Vacation Road Trip Ideas for Families That Are 2020 Approved
Video
Want to pack everyone in the car for a family holiday away from home? Depending on where you live, these state-by-state holiday road trip vacation ideas cater to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Best Chores for Teens—and How to Get Your Kid to Do Them
Article
Experts share their best chore ideas for teens, plus tips and apps designed for getting older kids to help out around the house with (hopefully) minimum resistance.
Is Snapchat Safe for Kids?
Video
From Snapchat filters to streaks, games to videos, consider this your crash course when it comes to everything your kids can do within the popular messaging app.
6 Halloween Games for Teens They Can Still Play While Social Distancing
Video
Entertaining a group of teenagers who have aged out of trick-or-treating? These Halloween party game ideas for teens will ensure everyone enjoys the festivities in a safe, candy-filled environment.
How to Turn Your Teen's Bedroom Into Their Dream Dorm Room
Video
With remote learning and virtual classes on tap for the fall 2020 semester, it's time to transform childhood bedrooms into college-worthy spaces with these teen room ideas.
8 Great Podcasts for Teens
Video
From true crime to real life advice, tweens and teens will devour these podcasts all social-distanced summer long.
7 Ways to Safely Celebrate July Fourth at Home With Kids
Article
Social distancing will have everyone celebrating at home this Fourth of July so fireworks safety is more important than ever. Learn how to protect your family, plus discover alternate ways to have fun without fireworks.
How to Create a 'Double Bubble' With Another Family For a More Social Summer
Article
For families desperate to socialize during the summer of COVID-19, the "double bubble" strategy, where parents partner up with another trusted family, can make life much easier.
12 Summer Jobs Teens Can Do From Home or While Social Distancing
Video
Experts offer up summer job tips for your teenager in the age of coronavirus, plus high school internship options and creative ways for teens to make money online, socially distanced outside, or safely indoors.
8 Fun Ways to Celebrate Father's Day During Quarantine
Article
Yes, you can make Father's Day 2020 special even while social distancing thanks to these gift ideas and virtual activities that dad can enjoy at home.
10 Quarantine Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Celebrating Mom at Home
Video
Pamper mom at home on May 10 with these Mother's Day gifts that can be delivered and virtual activities to make sure the day feels special day even as we social distance.
8 Activities Teens Can Do at Home That Aren't Playing Animal Crossing
Video
From learning a new language to testing their interior decorating skills, these fun activities for teens will keep them occupied when they're over the latest video game.
10 Craft Ideas for Teens They’ll Want to Share on TikTok
Article
Have a bored teenager at home? Try any one (or five) of these fun DIY projects and craft kits to keep them occupied.
Teens Don’t Have Interest in Driving Anymore and That’s OK
Article
Thanks to ride sharing apps, teens aren’t as anxious to get behind the wheel as previous generations. But should parents be insisting their kids learn to drive when it comes time anyway? Experts weigh in.
Why Train Trips Make Great Family Vacations and How to Plan One
Article
From the generous carry-on luggage rules to the wide range of affordable vacation packages, these are the perks of making your next family vacation a train trip, plus tips on how to book your adventure.
8 Weird and Wonderfully Awesome Things to Do in Austin With Kids
Article
From chowing down as a family on the best BBQ ever at Franklin Barbecue to spending a day experiencing amazing STEAM activities at Thinkery, plan a fun trip for kids of all ages to Austin, Texas with these ideas.
5 Incredible South American Vacation Ideas for Families
Article
South America is a perfect destination for families looking for a mix of nature, culture, and relaxation. Here are some of the best options for explore South America for every type of traveling family.
I Tried Going Zero Waste at Disney World and It's Easier Than You Think
Article
Here's how my son and I managed to lessen the amount of waste we produced on our most recent family vacation, plus my biggest zero waste travel tips for other families looking to do the same.
Why Genealogy Trips Are the New and Improved Family Vacation
Article
Heritage tourism, or traveling to the land of your ancestry in order to reconnect with your roots, isn’t just for adults. Here's how to plan an genealogy-inspired trip the whole family will love.
