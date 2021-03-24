Melissa Bykofsky
12 Baby Items You Probably Don't Have on Your Registry But Should
Babyproofing Your House: A Checklist for Every Room
You’d be surprised at how easy it is for a baby to get into trouble. From kitchen cabinets to outlet covers, here’s how to babyproof the main rooms in your home to make them safe for babies and toddlers.
Apple's New 'Family Setup' Turns the Apple Watch into a Communication Device for Kids
Your child no longer needs a smartphone of their own to have their own Apple Watch, offering families new ways to stay connected while on the go.
Kim Kardashian Has the Right Idea With Her New Maternity Shapewear Collection
I never thought I would be defending the business decisions of the reality star, but compression leggings have been a godsend during my pregnancy and anyone who thinks Skims maternity line is supposed to be slimming is missing the point.
12 Pregnancy Gadgets and Products To Make These Nine Months Easier 
From the practical to the peculiar, here's a list of gadgets that may help you through the next nine months, or at least help make your pregnancy even more interesting.
8 Questions to Ask Your Doctor if You Are Pregnant During the Pandemic
OB-GYNs share the questions they want you to ask during your telehealth or in-person prenatal care visits to help you feel secure and prepared during these unprecedented times.
'My Birth Plan Had to Change Because of COVID-19, But This Is What Moms Need to Know'
Wendy Friedman was about 37 weeks pregnant with her second son when the coronavirus pandemic changed everything—including her hospital’s policy for allowing her doula to be present during her delivery.
A Family Travel Guide to the Sullivan Catskills
The country getaway is just 90 minutes outside of New York City and offers a scenic escape from your busy life. Read where to stay, eat, and explore in the peaceful home of the original Woodstock.
Why I Decided to Do Genetic Screening Before Trying to Get Pregnant
I'll admit I was nervous to spit into a DNA kit's vial to see if I'm a genetic carrier for any conditions. But I knew it was a necessary step before having kids with my husband.
