Mieko Gavia is a writer, actress, producer and all-around oddball from Indianapolis, Indiana. After graduating from Oberlin College with an honors degree in Theater, Mieko followed the classic scenario of a small-town girl with big-city dreams and hightailed it to NYC. When she's not acting, writing, or finagling projects Mieko can be spotted at the craft store, foraging in used bookstores, or wherever cheap food abounds. You can catch her work in Bustle, Buzzfeed, Color Bloq, Audible, and with Black Revolutionary Theater Workshop, a Brooklyn based, social-justice focused theater company.
Growing Up in a Family With Multiple Ethnicities Was Both Lonely and Beautiful
I always felt like an outsider, but being mixed is filled with beauty and complexity.
