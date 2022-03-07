Megan Mattes

Want to impress a new mom on their first Mother's Day? Check out these unique gift and activity ideas, which will show your appreciation in a heartfelt way.
Many 1-year-olds use their teeth instead of their tongues. Here's how to take the bite out of toddlerhood.
If you're like many women, you're probably still a little mystified by your cycle, and you probably haven't had to think twice about it until you decided to start a family. Once you throw conception into the mix, things can get even trickier to understand. So we asked two top doctors to answer some of the most common questions women have about their reproductive health.
Are you basking in the pregnancy glow, or are you feeling more gross than glowing? Here, we break down the details on the beauty (and not-so-beautiful) side effects of pregnancy. We assure you they're totally normal, even if they're not all desirable.
Why Toddlers Make Messes
Gallery
Whether they're unrolling toilet paper or splattering food on the walls, little kids explore their world one disaster at a time. Learn how to control the chaos.
You've heard the horror stories. But traveling with your 1-year-old can actually be fun -- if you're prepared. Check out expert answers to five common travel problems and discover how to keep your toddler comfortable and entertained on the go.
Ever wonder how much sex other parents are having? (Um... yes!) We asked four parents to track their sex lives for five days. Then Hilda Hutcherson, MD, author of Pleasure, A Woman's Guide to Getting the Sex You Want, Need, and Deserve, analyzed each juicy journal.
