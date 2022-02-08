Megan-Brette Hamilton
Megan-Brette Hamilton, PhD, CCC-SLP, is a pioneer in reframing how research and clinical communities talk about dialectal variation. Her work has appeared in peer-reviewed journals, book chapters, and her ASHA Leader article on African American English (AAE), which has garnered over 20,000 downloads. Megan-Brette has a passion for celebrating culture, language, and communication differences and inspires others to do the same on her podcast. She also blogs, develops resources, teaches, consults, and trains on AAE, culturally responsive practices, and effective communication.