Marziah Karch, Ph.D.

Marziah Karch enjoys the challenge of explaining new gadgets and complex concepts to beginning audiences. She is the author of several books, including Android Tablets Made Simple. Her writing has appeared in Wired magazine, Wired UK, Prevention, and Lifewire. Marziah holds a master's degree in Instructional Design and a Ph.D. in Library and Information Management. When she's not writing about technology, Marziah enjoys life in the Pacific Northwest with one husband two children, and three backyard chickens.
What Parents Need to Know About the Metaverse
Everything parents need to know about the Metaverse: what it is, how it works, and how to keep kids safe as they explore it.
