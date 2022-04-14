Marla Bautista
Marla Bautista is the author of My Thoughts Abandoned and co-author of Brave Women, Strong Faith. She is also a TEDx speaker. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Maryland University College. Marla also works on the Military Spouse Advisory Council for Caliber Home Loans; she educates, collaborates, and leads initiatives to prevent and eliminate Veteran homelessness. Her passion is helping people in need. She does so as the Co-founder and CEO of the Bautista Project Inc, a nonprofit organization providing for homeless community members in Tampa, FL.