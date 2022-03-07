Marisa Cohen

It's normal for children to be anxious from time to time, but are their worries cause for concern? Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for anxiety disorders in toddlers and children.
Pandemic parenting has turned us into pushovers when kids ask for sugary snacks. Which seems to happen, oh, every five minutes. Here, experts unpack the emotions (your kids’ and your own) and the science (surprise: kids are hardwired to love the stuff) to land on a sweet spot for all.
No one can stop plants from blooming throughout the seasons, but we rounded up medications that will help sniffling kids feel better today, tomorrow, and for the long haul. Check out the best seasonal allergy treatments for every child.
We poured over the menus of ten of the country's most popular restaurant chains with the help of three nutrition professionals: Jessica Dogert, R.D., in Chicago; Rachel Brandeis, R.D., in Atlanta; and Rebecca Scritchfield, R.D., in Washington. Here are the 30 winning picks.
Even though your infant can't do much more than smile, poop, eat, and cry, it's hard to resist the urge to gaze into her little face and imagine what she'll be like a few years down the road. Will she be sweet-natured and shy like her dad, or a social butterfly like her mom? A rocket scientist or class clown? For the most part you'll have to wait and see. Still, the first year does provide compelling hints about how your child will turn out.
You can glean plenty of important skills in prenatal classes -- such as how to swaddle a bawling baby or perform infant CPR. But how do you conquer all those inevitable challenges that aren't on the curriculum, like nursing a baby in the middle of a bustling restaurant or surviving on 12 minutes of sleep? American Baby comes to the rescue with some of our best "who knew?" how-to's. Watch your struggles instantly disappear!