Marisa Cohen

Even though your infant can't do much more than smile, poop, eat, and cry, it's hard to resist the urge to gaze into her little face and imagine what she'll be like a few years down the road. Will she be sweet-natured and shy like her dad, or a social butterfly like her mom? A rocket scientist or class clown? For the most part you'll have to wait and see. Still, the first year does provide compelling hints about how your child will turn out.