Marisa Cohen
Anxiety in Children: When to Worry About Your Child's Worries
Video
It's normal for children to be anxious from time to time, but are their worries cause for concern? Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for anxiety disorders in toddlers and children.
Advertisement
The Pros and Cons of Epidurals vs. 'Natural Births'
Video
Trying to weigh the benefits of "natural birth" against getting an epidural? Read about the pros and cons of each birthing option, as well as two real-life stories of different deliveries.
Why Your Kid Is Addicted to Sweets and How to Strike a Balance
Article
Pandemic parenting has turned us into pushovers when kids ask for sugary snacks. Which seems to happen, oh, every five minutes. Here, experts unpack the emotions (your kids’ and your own) and the science (surprise: kids are hardwired to love the stuff) to land on a sweet spot for all.
The Best Allergy Medicines and Treatments for Kids
Article
No one can stop plants from blooming throughout the seasons, but we rounded up medications that will help sniffling kids feel better today, tomorrow, and for the long haul. Check out the best seasonal allergy treatments for every child.
The Baby Poop Guide: What's Normal, What's Not
Video
It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta tell you about what's in your child's diapers. Here's a guide to the baby poop changes you'll see over the first year.
Baby Teething Symptoms: Is Your Infant Cutting Teeth?
Article
Teething is a painful process for parents and their baby. Learn more about the timeline for growing teeth and how to recognize the telltale symptoms.
7 'Natural Birth' Labor Tips From Moms Who Know
Article
Turning down the epidural isn't for everyone, but if you want to try having a drug-free "natural birth," read on for a solid strategy from women who did it themselves.
Advertisement
How to Set Boundaries for Baby
Gallery
He's old enough to pull the dog's tail and knock your glasses off but not yet able to understand the word no. Use these tactics to set boundaries and keep the chaos to a minimum.
Should Your Child Have a Social Media Account?
Article
Kids are focused on photos, fans, and followers—like it or not. 
7 'Natural Birth' Labor Tips From Moms Who Know
Article
Turning down the epidural isn't for everyone, but if you want to try having a drug-free "natural birth," read on for a solid strategy from women who did it themselves.
How to Set Boundaries for Baby
Gallery
He's old enough to pull the dog's tail and knock your glasses off but not yet able to understand the word no. Use these tactics to set boundaries and keep the chaos to a minimum.
Should Your Child Have a Social Media Account?
Article
Kids are focused on photos, fans, and followers—like it or not. 
Best Chain Restaurant Meals for Pregnant Women
Gallery
We poured over the menus of ten of the country's most popular restaurant chains with the help of three nutrition professionals: Jessica Dogert, R.D., in Chicago; Rachel Brandeis, R.D., in Atlanta; and Rebecca Scritchfield, R.D., in Washington. Here are the 30 winning picks. 
25 Things to Do Before You Deliver
Gallery
A planner for a sane (and fun!) third trimester: your last hurrah list, smart maternity-leave strategies, and crucial conversations to have with your partner before Birth Day.
Advertisement
Am I Nuts? Understanding Your Pregnancy Emotions and Mood Swings
Article
It's not you, it's your hormones causing those crazy mood swings. Other moms share their pregnancy freak-out moments.
Pregnancy Boobs: All About Breast Changes During Pregnancy
Article
Learn the surprising ways your breasts change during pregnancy, from cup size to color, along with advice from the best doulas and lactation consultants.
Sex and the New Mom
Article
We've got the lowdown on the top ten things you need to know to make it good for both of you again.
Learning a Foreign Language
Article
Speaking a foreign language will give your child an edge in the job market. But with few grade schools teaching one, how can you give her the early start she needs?
When Babies Should Kick Their Habits
Gallery
All good things must come to an end, and no matter how much your baby loves his binky, bottle, or stroller, at some point you'll have to figure out a way to help him say sayonara, old friend!
How to Help Your Highly Sensitive Child
Article
Some kids seem to cry over practically everything, but that's not always a bad thing.
Predict Your Baby's Future
Article
Even though your infant can't do much more than smile, poop, eat, and cry, it's hard to resist the urge to gaze into her little face and imagine what she'll be like a few years down the road. Will she be sweet-natured and shy like her dad, or a social butterfly like her mom? A rocket scientist or class clown? For the most part you'll have to wait and see. Still, the first year does provide compelling hints about how your child will turn out.
Advertisement
10 "Who Knew?" Baby How-Tos
Gallery
You can glean plenty of important skills in prenatal classes -- such as how to swaddle a bawling baby or perform infant CPR. But how do you conquer all those inevitable challenges that aren't on the curriculum, like nursing a baby in the middle of a bustling restaurant or surviving on 12 minutes of sleep? American Baby comes to the rescue with some of our best "who knew?" how-to's. Watch your struggles instantly disappear!
First Home Buyer's Guide
Article
Tired of renting but worried you can't afford to buy? Experts and parents share their tips on how to land your first house.
20 Reasons Why I Loved Being Pregnant
Article
One mom's reasons why she loved being pregnant.
Disciplining in Public
Article
It's one thing to deal with a child's tantrum at home—but public displays of bad behavior pose unique challenges. Here, solutions to real-life situations.
All About Poop
Article
The contents of baby's diaper will become your new obsession. But how do you know what's normal and what isn't?
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com