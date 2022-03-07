Marion Bilich, PhD
Whether to Have Another Child
Article
My husband has been pressuring me to have another child.
Marion Bilich, PhD, on a Child's Fear of Those Who Look Different
Article
Can I convince him not to fear those who don't look like us?
Marion Bilich, PhD, on Sleep Problems
Article
What can I do to help my child deal with nightmares?
Marion Bilich, PhD, on Presenting a United Front
Article
If my daughter doesn't get her way with Mommy, she can often turn to Daddy. How can we prevent her from manipulating us?
Marion Bilich, PhD, on Growing to Love Your Baby
Article
Aren't mothers supposed to naturally adore their children?
Marion Bilich, PhD, on When Tragedy Touches Someone Your Child Knows
Article
What to say when tragedy affects someone your child knows.
Overcoming Fear of Flying
Article
Psychologist Marion Bilich, PhD, answers the question, Will I ever be able to get on an airplane again?
Nanny Relationships
Article
My child's nanny refuses to follow my direction.
Seeking Support from Your Partner
Article
Psychologist Marion Bilich, PhD, answers the question, What's the right way to ask him for support?
Marion Bilich, PhD, on Answering Your Child's Questions
Article
What should I say when my child asks if we're going to war?
Returning to Work
Article
My husband and I disagree about my staying home.
Staying Attentive
Article
Psychologist Marion Bilich, PhD, answers the question, How can I make sure my husband doesn't feel neglected?
Marion Bilich, PhD, on Graphic News Footage
Article
Help her make sense out of the graphic images she's seen.
Building a Strong Relationship: Family Disagreements
Article
Psychologist Marion Bilich, PhD, answers the question, How can we work out our differences about big issues?
