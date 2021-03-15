Maria Pasquini
Palace Hiring Outside Lawyers to Look Into Meghan Markle Bullying Claims: Report
Article
"Our commitment to look into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward," a palace spokesperson tells us.
Advertisement
Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Story Behind Son’s Name—Which Includes Tribute to Prince Philip!
Article
The couple revealed their newborn son's name on Saturday.
Prince William 'Very Upset' by How Prince Harry Pushed Back on Queen Elizabeth's Royal Statement: Report
Article
Prince William said he found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's behavior "insulting and disrespectful," according to sources for The Sunday Times.
Beloved Foster Mom to More Than 300 Kids Dies of COVID-19
Article
In addition to the hundreds of children she fostered, Sue Braley adopted seven children.
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Her Estrangement from Father Bill and His Children: 'It's a 41-Year-Old Issue'
Article
"I have a great family," Kate Hudson said, "but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad."
FBI Asks Public to Help Identify Violent Trump Supporters Who Rioted at U.S. Capitol
Article
"The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.,” the bureau wrote in a statement.
Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on Backlash to Handsy Photo with Her Husband
Article
Back in September, Candace Cameron Bure posted a playful photo of her husband with his hand on her breast.
Texas Boy, 4, Loses Both Parents to Coronavirus Within Months of Each Other: 'He Misses His Mom'
Article
"It's a hard situation to process," said the boy's grandmother.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Reynolds Says Having Three Daughters 'Has Been Such a Ride': 'I Love Every Second'
Article
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are proud parents to daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.
Chrissy Teigen Gets Touching Tattoo in Honor of Son Jack Following Pregnancy Loss
Article
"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," Teigen previously wrote in a moving essay.
Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Actress and Husband Matthew Koma Expecting Their Second Child
Article
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are already parents to daughter Banks Violet, and Duff is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz.
Amy Duggar King Claps Back After Fan Tells Her to Have More Children: 'I'm Flabbergasted'
Article
Amy (Duggar) King and husband Dillon King welcomed their first child, son Daxton Ryan, in Oct. 2019.
Mom of 3 Shares Adorable Photo of Kids' DIY Schitt's Creek Costumes
Article
The Rose family has never looked cuter.
Several States May Require Kids to Get a Flu Vaccine Ahead of Coronavirus School Reopenings
Article
Earlier this month, Massachusetts became the first state to require that all students get a flu shot, and New Jersey is considering similar legislation.
6-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest to Die from Coronavirus in Florida
Article
Researchers and health officials are still trying to understand the effects of the virus on children and their impact on its spread.
Advertisement
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting Their Third Child
Article
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.
Police Dog Named Max Finds Missing Woman and 1-Year-Old Child During His First Day on the Job
Article
What he lacks in experience, this German Shepherd cross makes up for in his keen sense of smell.
Children Under 5 Can Carry Higher Levels of Coronavirus Than Adults, New Study Finds
Article
The small study found that young children can have 10 to 100 times the amount of the virus in their noses and throats as adults.
Blake Lively Praises Taylor Swift's Folklore After Singer Reveals Name of Actress' Baby Girl
Article
“Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album" Blake Lively wrote in a loving message to pal Taylor Swift.
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Over 90 Days in Hospital from Coronavirus Complications
Article
Over the course of 13 weeks, the Tony Award-nominated star woke up from a medically-induced coma and underwent a leg amputation due to COVID-19 complications.
James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Kimberly Recently Suffered a Miscarriage at 17 Weeks Pregnant
Article
"The soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body," James Van Der Beek said.
CDC: Some Americans Are Gargling With Bleach or Putting It on Food to Fight COVID-19
Article
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Americans not to engage in the dangerous practices
Advertisement
Influencer Ashley Stock's Daughter, 3, Dies of Brain Cancer: She 'Took Her Final Breath in Our Arms'
Article
"For now, I'm overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I'm also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can't put it into words," wrote Ashley Stock.
Spike in Coronavirus Cases Causes Hundreds of Schools in South Korea to Close After Reopening
Article
South Korea began relaxing social distancing guidelines in May.
Obama Gives Commencement Speeches to Class of 2020: 'The World Is Turned Upside Down'
Article
"If the world’s going to get better, it going to be up to you," Barack Obama said on Saturday, in one of two virtual commencement speeches he gave the class of 2020.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com