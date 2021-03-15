Maria Carter
How Often Should You Bathe Your Newborn?
Video
There's a good reason to skip your baby's bath tonight. Learn how frequently you should bathe your newborn according to experts, as well as tips for preventing eczema outbreaks between baths.
Advertisement
A Postpartum Depression Timeline: When It Starts and How Long It Can Last
Video
From the last trimester of pregnancy to a year after giving birth, experts shed light on when postpartum depression symptoms can appear in new parents.
Pregnancy Symptoms You Can Get Before a Missed Period, on a Scale From Likely to No Way
Article
From nausea to cramps, doctors weigh in on the likelihood of certain early pregnancy symptoms before a missed period—and the breakdown may surprise you.
How Common Is It to Have No Pregnancy Symptoms? (Video)
Video
A small percentage of women have made it to 20 weeks with presumably no pregnancy symptoms. Doctors explain how.
What Is Moxibustion and Can It Help Turn a Breech Baby?
Video
The traditional Chinese practice of moxibustion is one of the world's oldest techniques for turning a breech baby—and OB-GYNs still prescribe it today. Here's why, when, and how this alternative therapy is done.
ECV When Baby Is Breech: Understanding External Cephalic Version
Article
Is your baby breech? Here's what you need to know about external cephalic version (EVC), the procedure doctors use to turn a breech baby after 36 weeks of pregnancy.
The Facts on Caput Succedaneum, From Causes to Treatment
Article
If your newborn's head appears puffy and swollen after delivery, she may be have entered the world with this common condition. Here's everything you need to know.
Why Does My Baby Have a Conehead?
Article
Don't worry if your baby's born with a "conehead" shape: This common condition poses no risk to an infant's cognitive development or function.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Want to Annoy Moms? Say These 13 Words and Phrases
Video
Whether they come from friends or well-meaning strangers, these euphemisms and so-called terms of endearment irked the moms we polled most when it comes to parenting.
A Guide to Predicting Height for Kids Ages 3 to 10
Article
In the years between toddler and tween, kids don't often experience growth spurts. Here's what to expect instead.
When Do Boys Stop Growing?
Video
The age when your son stops growing has a lot to do with when he starts puberty and whether or not he's a late bloomer. Experts explain what to expect, plus a few common height prediction methods doctors use.
When Do Girls Stop Growing?
Video
The age when your daughter stops growing in height depends on what age she was when she got her first period. Experts explain what to expect, plus a few common height prediction methods doctors use.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com