Maria Carter

There's a good reason to skip your baby's bath tonight. Learn how frequently you should bathe your newborn according to experts, as well as tips for preventing eczema outbreaks between baths.
Advertisement
From the last trimester of pregnancy to a year after giving birth, experts shed light on when postpartum depression symptoms can appear in new parents.
From nausea to cramps, doctors weigh in on the likelihood of certain early pregnancy symptoms before a missed period—and the breakdown may surprise you.
A small percentage of women have made it to 20 weeks with presumably no pregnancy symptoms. Doctors explain how.
The traditional Chinese practice of moxibustion is one of the world's oldest techniques for turning a breech baby—and OB-GYNs still prescribe it today. Here's why, when, and how this alternative therapy is done.
Is your baby breech? Here's what you need to know about external cephalic version (EVC), the procedure doctors use to turn a breech baby after 36 weeks of pregnancy.