Maria Barillaro
My C-Section Recovery Experience: 7 Things I Wish I Knew
Article
Worried about the aftermath of a cesarean section? Follow these C-section recovery tips from a real-life mom, who underwent the surgery for her second child.
How to Handle a Divorce While You're Pregnant
Article
Ending your marriage when you're expecting can be an even bigger burden to bear. Here's how to make it easier on you and your family.
7 Tips to Rock Pregnancy When You're Doing It Solo
Article
Experts and moms who've been there weigh in with their best advice for mamas-to-be who are doing pregnancy without a partner.
9 Reasons the C-Section Delivery Controversy Is Absolutely Ridiculous
Article
Experts and moms who have given birth via C-section weigh in on the ridiculous notion that having a Cesarean delivery is the "easy way" to have a baby.
How to Prep Your Children for a Pregnancy with a New Partner
Article
We've got eight tips for making your pregnancy announcement with a new partner go smoothly for your children from previous relationships.
11 Things Pregnant Women Should Stop Feeling Guilty About
Article
With so much conflicting pregnancy advice out there, it's easy to feel like you're doing it all wrong. Relax, mama-to-be, and say bye-bye to guilt over any of these things.
7 Things Pregnant Women Actually WANT to Hear
Article
We asked moms and soon-to-be mamas to weigh in on what preggos really wish people would say to them.
7 Things Expectant Couples (Wrongly!) Think They'll Never Do as Parents
Article
Before I even got pregnant, my husband and I made mental notes of the things we'd never do as parents. Oh, how wrong we were! Like us, many expectant couples swear they'll never do some things once they become parents—but trust us, you probably will. Learn from our misguided ideas.
7 Fun Ways to Announce Your Pregnancy to Your Toddler
Article
Get your toddler excited about being a big brother or sister!
7 Post-Pregnancy Feelings No One Warns You About
Article
Not sure what to expect after giving birth? Here are some post-pregnancy emotions we wish we'd known about!
9 Pregnancy Secrets No One Tells You (But Should!)
Article
Unwanted pregnancy advice? You could write a book about it, no doubt. But there are some things people don't tell you that you actually do need to hear.
11 Things NO Pregnant Woman Wants to Hear
Article
From your birthing horror story to that offhand "wide load" joke, pretty much anything that comes out of your mouth can offend a pregnant woman—unless you're telling her she looks better than Beyoncé and can't possibly be due so soon. But in case you're not clued in, we offer this handy guide to what not to say to someone who's expecting.
