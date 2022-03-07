Marguerite Lamb

Pregnancy comes with lots of questions, especially regarding your and your baby's health. Here are 11 symptoms that warrant a call to the doctor.
Five teachers with a combined 90 years of experience share tips for parents of 2- to 5-year olds.
Give your child the skills to rebound from setbacks and pave the way to success.
8 Smart Discipline Fixes
What to do when your child acts up, melts down, and is having one of those days.
Your Baby & Laughter
How to tickle your child's funny bone.
Go Back to Work or Stay Home?
Whether you're at home full time or back at your job, you've got issues. We've got solutions.
It's your child's first love, and the breakup can be tough. Survive the pacifier weaning stage with these tried-and-true tactics.
