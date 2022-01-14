Margaret Hetherman

Margaret Hetherman is an independent journalist, fueled by life's curiosities and a passion for science and the environment. In addition to writing regularly for Parents.com, her work can be found in The Washington Post, Scientific American, New York Daily News, Gothamist, The Independent UK, PBS affiliates, GO Magazine and many more. She holds an MFA from New York University, and a B.A. from the University of Michigan. Margaret resides in Brooklyn, NY and is the proud mom of an adventurous and big-hearted teen.
These Families Experienced Unthinkable Natural Disasters Because of Climate Change and the Psychological Aftermath Is Tremendous
Article
As states continue to face record-breaking climate events, families navigate the anxiety these new weather patterns bring. While experts say viral diseases like COVID-19 could be the latest effect of the earth's warming, we can learn from four families who have survived natural disasters and came out stronger together.
Advertisement
My Daughter and I Joined the Global Climate Strike Today: Here's What it Meant to Us
Article
As my daughter joined the Global Climate Strike, I joined the march. Here's what I learned from following her, Greta Turnberg's, and thousands of other young people's lead.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com