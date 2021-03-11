Maressa Brown
These Are the Top Baby Names of 2021—So Far
Article
The year might have only just begun, but Names.org already has interesting insights on the hottest 2021 baby boy and girl names of the moment.
Watch These Grandparents Hug Their Grandkids for the First Time Since the Pandemic Started and Try Not to Cry
Article
As more grandparents get fully vaccinated, heartwarming clips of them embracing their loved ones are hitting the internet.
Grandmother Prescribed Hugs From Her Granddaughter After Getting the COVID Vaccine
Article
After not seeing her family for a year, 80-year-old Evelyn Shaw got fully vaccinated and was urged by her physician to have a heartfelt reunion with her loved ones.
The First-Ever Flushable Pregnancy Test Is Here to Change the TTC Game
Article
Lia's new biodegradable, plastic-free pregnancy test adds an eco-friendly twist to conception.
All About Meghan Markle's Second Pregnancy
Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child is due in summer 2021. From the baby's sex to details of Meghan's previous miscarriage, here's everything we know so far about her second pregnancy.
This Emotional Video of a Fourth Grader Finding Out That She's Going Back to School Is Going Viral
Article
The fourth grader from SoCal hadn't been in the classroom for 358 days.
This Mom Built an App to Help Parents Travel with Kids, and Has These 4 Tips to Share
Video
A lover of travel, Maud Maciak realized how difficult it could be with a child in tow. That's why she launched Gowhee, an app to help traveling parents everywhere. Here are her tips for family travel and making your dreams come true.
This Mom's Toddler's Cancer Diagnosis Led Her to Raise $100K to Support Other Families Battling the Disease
Article
Last year, Danielle Moss' 22-month-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. At the time, Moss was 33 weeks pregnant but she jumped straight into fundraising for families like hers. Here's what she wants other parents to know.
6 Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Interview Bombshells That Offer Lessons for Parents
Video
The world buzzing about various shocking revelations that came out of Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. Here are the ones that speak the most to parents.
This Dad Is Going Viral on TikTok for His Beer Bong Style Baby Bottle
Article
A dad is getting a ton of attention for his frat-inspired dad hack, but experts say the idea isn't something parents will want to replicate at home.
Kids With These Baby Names Are Most Likely to Become Influencers
Article
A new review of hundreds of Instagram accounts reveals the boy and girl names that could give kids a shot at social media stardom.
Everything You Need to Know About Hilaria Baldwin: From Her Past as a Mom Influencer to Recent Controversies
Article
Alec Baldwin's wife has been at the center of several controversies in recent months. Here are the details.
How This Single Mom Went From $10 an Hour To $100,000 a Year
Video
After years of making minimum wage, New York-based mom of four Kieli McKoy joined a program that prepares, trains, and places women in trade careers. Today, she's a certified journey level carpenter making six figures. Here are her best tips for working moms.
TikTok Asks to 'Tell Me Your Child Is Pooping Without Telling Me' and Every Parent Knows What Face That Means
Article
Hundreds of parents are sharing glimpses at the universal, ahem, experience.
How to Explain Feminism in Terms Simple Enough for a Child
Video
As we mark Women's History Month and celebrate International Women's Day, here are some straightforward, smart ways to talk to kids about what it means to be a feminist.
Viral TikTok Shows You the Size of an Epidural Needle, and Moms Could Have Told You, Yes, It's Huge
Video
Medical student Hansel Viera and Dr. Carlos De La Hoz have gotten over 13 million views on their reality check clip.
TikTok Mom Shares Why She's Teaching Her 5 Daughters That Virginity Isn't Real—And Experts See Her Point
Video
The South Carolina mom of five girls explained that virginity is a "patriarchal concept used to control women and serves no purpose other than making women feel bad about ourselves."
Microsoft CVP Liat Ben-Zur Shares How Becoming a Mom Helped Her Embrace Her True Self
Video
The corporate vice president at Microsoft and mom of two opens up about how adversity and parenthood helped her live her most authentic life as a member of the LGBTQ community—and urges others to do the same.
Frida Mom's New Ad Shows Completely Unfiltered Reality of Breastfeeding, and It's About Time
Article
The postpartum recovery line just debuted a commercial that aims to reassure new parents who are coping with the challenges of lactation and breastfeeding that they're not alone.
These Moms Are on a Mission to Help Families Take Control of Their Kitchen and Wallet
Video
Marsharelle Tolbert and Shelly Shearlds, co-founders of the blog Sweet Potatoes and Black Beans, started out as two working moms driven to inspire others to focus on home-cooked meals. Here's their best advice on saving money, reducing waste, and taking the reins in the kitchen.
Mom Threatens to Have Her Child 'Object' During Sister's Wedding If She Can't Carry Her Newborn Down the Aisle
Article
The bride-to-be is asking Reddit if she's wrong to tell her older sister that she can't hold her newborn throughout the ceremony.
Moms Are Donating Breast Milk to Families in Texas Who Lost Their Supply in the Blackouts
Article
In addition to power outages and water supply disruptions caused by the devastating winter storm, Texas moms lost stored breast milk. Thankfully, their neighbors are stepping up.
6 Ways to Celebrate International Women's Day 2021 on March 8
Video
March 8 is International Women's Day (IWD). Celebrate with your children by teaching them about gender equality and strong female leaders.
Texas Families Already Struggling Due to Pandemic Receive $15K+ Electric Bills in Storm Aftermath
Article
Following a devastating winter storm, in the midst of a pandemic and economic strife, families in Texas, especially those with variable-rate power plans, are now facing astronomical utility bills.
Companies Are Pledging to Make Workplaces Better for Moms After the Pandemic Forced Many Out of the Workforce
Video
Over the past year, more and more mothers have been forced out of the workforce. Now, several companies are making strides to both hire and support working parents.
