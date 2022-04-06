Marah Eakin

An accomplished writer and editor, Marah Eakin has worked in entertainment media for over 12 years. She spent over a decade on staff at The A.V. Club before branching out into the freelance world, writing for publications like Vulture, The Ringer, Input, Uproxx, Kindling, USA Today, Parents, and more. Her beat is everything from Sundance to The Price Is Right. Marah holds a Bachelor's of Science in Magazine Journalism from Ohio University, as well as a Masters in Cultural Studies In Education, with a focus on children's media. Prior to her writing gigs, she worked as a publicist in the music business. She lives in Pasadena, California with her husband and their rowdy twin toddlers.