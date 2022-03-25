Madison Medeiros
Madison Medeiros is a non-fiction and fiction writer interested in parenting, politics, and culture. Her work has also appeared in Refinery29, Playboy, OneZero, SheKnows, and CBS.com. Madison graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and worked in entertainment in Los Angeles before trading in palm trees for rain in the Pacific Northwest. When she's not writing, she splashes in mud puddles and adventures around the Salish Sea with her husband and twin daughters.