Lynnette Nicholas

Between her new show Tab Time and restaurant Kale My Name, the New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and vegan restaurateur is on a mission to do her part to heal the future today.
Miami Teacher and Dance Instructor Is Celebrated for Supporting Her Students' Love of Science and Dance
Science teacher Anna Oge was surprised with a generous gift to support her school's dance team.
We Talked to the Sixth-Grader Who Saved Two Lives in One Day — Here's His Advice to Other Would-be Hero Kids
11-year-old Davyon Johnson saves two lives in one day. Here's what he wants you to know.
The Tony Award-winning actor, recently in Clifford the Big Red Dog, has been on screens for decades. Behind the scenes, he's raising his daughter to be humble and aware of socioeconomic differences.
Though he has been divorced from his ex-wife for 13 years, Wayne Brady is a proud "duncle" to her adopted son, Sunny.
TikTok Icon Tabitha Brown to Debut New Preschool Series on YouTube: 'Healing the World Starts With Children'
The mom, entrepreneur, and social influencer has a new preschool series Tab Time in partnership with YouTube Originals.