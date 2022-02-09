Lynnette Nicholas

Lynnette is a culture expert, children's media consultant, on-camera host, and certified film critic covering the latest in Black culture, parenting, books, film and television, faith, and the intersection of parenting and entertainment. She graduated with a degree in English Literature from the University of Florida, and when she's not writing or traveling, you can find her at an art gallery, theater performance, or film screening discussing the impact of media on children and teens. Her bylines can be found in Reader's Digest, Common Sense Media, Your Teen Magazine, HuffPost, MSN, Parade Media and more. Lynnette is currently based in New York City and raising a tween daughter.
