How Loud Do Moms Have to Scream to Be Heard During the Pandemic?
The mass exodus of working moms may undo decades of progress. CNN anchor Lynn Smith has been covering the pandemic since the beginning and is stunned by how many stories are mirroring the same issue: mothers need help.
COVID-19 Burnout is Getting the Best of Us Parents, Here Are 4 Ways to Cope
Months into the pandemic and things haven't become easier for parents or kids. News anchor and mom, HLN's Lynn Smith opens up about her own experience and offers ways to help.
One Mom's Viral Post About the Stressful Reality of Parenting During the Pandemic is All of Us Right Now
A mom of five is showing the reality of being a parent during the coronavirus pandemic and parents everywhere are relating to the chaos.
My 4-Year-Old Started Regressing His Milestones During Quarantine and That's Common
While staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, I noticed my 4-year-old wanting to drink from a bottle each morning. As it turns out, regression can happen during such an uncertain time and it's totally normal. Here are some things that helped.
Why I’m Begging You to Take COVID-19 Seriously
I don’t know when I’ll get to hug my parents and in-laws again. But I know if we all don’t do our part and stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, it will take even longer for life to get back to normal.
Bullied Boy’s Heartbreaking Cries for Help Are a Reminder to Teach Our Kids Kindness
The viral video of 9-year-old Quaden Bayles has everyone around the world talking—even celebrities like Hugh Jackman. HLN’s Lynn Smith explains why everyone should be paying attention.
Foster Care and the Opioid Crisis: This is What It Looks Like in Real Life
A couple in West Virginia—the epicenter of the opioid crisis—became parents to four children thrown into foster care because of their parents' drug addiction. They are just one family bringing attention to an issue that's plaguing the country. HLN's Lynn Smith dives into the story.
Why We Need to Look Past 'The Perfect Family' on Instagram
When one mom revealed what her seemingly flawless family actually deals with behind the scenes, I finally saw a family I could relate to. And I bet you will, too.
Family Told to Let Their Baby Die Instead of Raising Money For His Rare Disease
Baby RJ was born with a rare birth defect and a chromosomal disorder. While raising money to pay for RJ's medical bills, his parents were stunned by a hateful comment telling them to just let their baby die. In an opinion piece, HLN's Lynn Smith dives into the story.
Some States Are Giving Rapists Custody of Children, and That Needs to Stop
One mom in Florida fought to stop the man she says raped her from getting parental rights of her daughter. But victims in many other states are still not protected. In an opinion piece, HLN's Lynn Smith digs into the problem.
She Seemed Like Just Any Mom to the Outside World, But Inside Was Struggling With Opioid Addiction
A woman wrote a viral obituary for her sister, a young mom who died from opioid addiction in 2018. And it's inspiring others to reveal the same hidden heartbreak of this national epidemic on the anniversary of her death.
