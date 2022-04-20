Lulu Zhao, M.D., FACOG, FASAM
Lulu Zhao, M.D., is a board-certified OB-GYN with advanced training in women's mental health. Dr. Zhao is the assistant professor of OB-GYN and psychiatry and part of the reproductive psychiatry team at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland. She's also the director of the RISE-Moms Perinatal Addiction Clinic, a contributor to the National Curriculum in Reproductive Psychiatry (NCRP), and a former board member of the North American Board of Psychosocial Obstetrics and Gynecology (NASPOG).