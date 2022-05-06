Lottie Joyner

Lottie Joiner is an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of experience covering issues that impact underserved and marginalized communities. She is the former editor-in-chief of The Crisis Magazine, the official publication of the NAACP. During her tenure at The Crisis, the quarterly journal won several national awards for its coverage of social justice issues, Black history, African American art, and culture. She also hosted the weekly Facebook Live show, Crisis Conversations, which examined the 2020 pandemic and social unrest through the lens of minority perspectives. Lottie's work has been published in a number of media outlets including The Washington Post, USA Today, The Daily Beast, Time.com, TheAtlantic.com, Ebony and Jet magazines, Essence, NBCBLK, The Undefeated, The Grio, and The Root. A graduate of Yale University's 2016 Thread at Yale Media Storytelling program, Lottie was a 2015 Center for Health Journalism Fellow at the University of Southern California at Annenberg and in 2017 she was named a Schuster Institute/Fund for Investigative Journalism Diversity Fellow. In 2019, Lottie was named a Pulitzer Center grantee and a Folio 100 Honoree, which recognizes the top innovators in publishing. Most recently Lottie was named a Maynard 200 Fellow in its 2021 Executive Leadership Program and a 2021 participant in the Poynter Leadership Academy for Women in Media program. In addition, Lottie is a board member of the Fund for Investigative Journalism and the American Society of Journalists and Authors. She is the former captain of the Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS) DC region.