Black woman with twists and glasses sits at a laptop smiling
Black woman with twists and glasses sits at a laptop smiling
L'Oreal Thompson Payton
L'Oreal Thompson Payton is a Chicago-based lifestyle and wellness writer, motivational speaker, and author of the forthcoming self-help book, Trust Your Dopeness. Her byline has appeared in publications like Bitch, Bustle, SELF, Shondaland, Well + Good, and ZORA, just to name a few. When she's not busy writing, she can usually be found reading, riding her Peloton or relaxing on her yoga mat.
Research says social support is critical for pregnant people and new moms. In light of this, Black millennial moms are turning to social media and digital spaces that are safe, accessible, and created for us.