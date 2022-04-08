Liz Krieger

Liz Krieger is a freelance writer in Brooklyn. She often writes about the intersection of culture, psychology, health, parenting and wellness.
I Didn't Know How Hard the Switch From Mommy to Mom Would Be
Losing that one syllable can kind of break a parent's heart. But it's not always negative when kids start calling you Mom instead of Mommy.
My 9-Year-Old's Debating Skills Have Taught Me To Advocate For Myself
My daughter argues with me over everything, including snacks and screen time. But I've realized that the debate practice has been valuable—even for me.
9 Things to Do to Get Your House in Order Before Baby Comes
Whether your due date is approaching or you feel the urge to get your home in tip-top shape, use this guide to get the work done.
Do These 3 Things Before Baby Arrives!
Aside from growing a tiny human, you're probably spending these nine months busier than ever. Make sure these three things are on your before-baby to-do list!
