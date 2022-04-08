Liz Krieger

Losing that one syllable can kind of break a parent's heart. But it's not always negative when kids start calling you Mom instead of Mommy.
Advertisement
My daughter argues with me over everything, including snacks and screen time. But I've realized that the debate practice has been valuable—even for me.
Whether your due date is approaching or you feel the urge to get your home in tip-top shape, use this guide to get the work done.
Aside from growing a tiny human, you're probably spending these nine months busier than ever. Make sure these three things are on your before-baby to-do list!