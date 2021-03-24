Lisa Heffernan
In an Attempt to Keep Schools Open, Some Parents Are Refusing to Test their Kids for COVID-19
Video
Some Utah parents are reportedly endangering the health of others by refusing to test their children for COVID-19. Experts weigh in on the "mom code" and explain why testing and contact tracing are necessary to control the pandemic.
Here's What Families Can Do As Lockdowns Lift, According to Health Experts
Article
The U.S. is slowly reopening even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many states. Parents are getting mixed messages from political leaders about summer activities. So what do medical experts have to say about it?
4 New Facts About ACEs Parents Need to Know
Video
There's more research than ever on Adverse Childhood Experiences since the original study was released in the lates 90s. Here's what experts have discovered when it comes to ACE consequences, who's most at risk, and how parents can help.
Longer Paid Family Leave Could Help Protect Moms Against PPD
Video
Postpartum depression affects many women in the U.S., where there is a lack of paid family leave. Here's how better leave can help mothers.
Are High-Tech Baby Monitors Causing You to Lose More Sleep?
Article
There are a number of smart baby products on the market promising to track your baby's every vital sign, but experts say they're not always necessary or the smartest choice.
4 Best Birth Control Options for Teens
Article
Statistics show teens start having sex at 17. As a parent, it's a great idea to talk to them about staying protected. Here are the most effective birth control options for teens and how they work.
