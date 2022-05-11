Linzie Mullins

Linzie Mullins currently serves as a Mentor Teacher and Curriculum Editor with Shelby County Schools and teaches Orff Music full time at Snowden School in Memphis, Tennessee. At Snowden school she teaches 700 students a week and has coordinated many programs, such as the Memphis Symphony Side by Side Concert, and she was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2018 among her 75+ coworkers. Linzie is a recent recipient of the CMA Teacher of Excellence Award (2020 and 2022) and the TnMEA Outstanding Young Music Educator of the Year (2019). Linzie is a mom of two sons, Jesse and Bentley, and the wife of Ray Mullins, a TnMEA member and music educator.