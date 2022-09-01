Lindsay Modglin

Experience

Lindsay is a professional health and wellness writer with 9+ years of clinical healthcare knowledge. She uses her diverse medical background to write about mental health, chronic conditions, and medicine.

Her writing focuses on brain health, cancer, CBD and cannabis, nutrition, diabetes, substance abuse, and medication education. She is passionate about providing scientifically accurate and easy-to-understand information to help people improve their overall health. She also enjoys writing buying guides and product reviews for readers. Her byline has appeared at Insider, SingleCare, diaTribe, SurvivorNet, InBody, and more.

Behind the scenes, Lindsay works with corporate health and medical institutions to create SEO content strategies. She provides training and support to internal writers and marketing executives for health websites.

Prior to becoming a full-time writer, Lindsay worked as a nurse in a variety of clinical settings, including cardiology and optometry. She also volunteers as a creative writer for A Kid Again, an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients and their families. Visit her website or LinkedIn to learn more.

Education

Lindsay graduated from Ivy Tech in Indiana in nursing. She has since received a professional certificate in scientific writing from Stanford. She also holds a handful of other professional certifications in writing, SEO, and content marketing.