Lily Burns

Lily is a writer, farmer, and former Montessori teacher living on a historical town farm/museum in Connecticut with her husband and two kids, Trip and Magnolia. Plus chickens.
Nursery Theme Ideas That Will Save You Money in the Long Run
Article
We've rounded up six of the best timeless, elegant nursery themes that your kiddo can live in from birth to prom and beyond—and which will save you a ton of redecorating money.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com