Libby Ryan
These Are the Biden Policies That Most Help Parents Who Are Struggling Financially
"We are trapped in a caregiving crisis within an economic crisis within a public health crisis."
New Coronavirus Stimulus Plan Gives Parents $3,600 Per Child Each Year
Parents of children under age 6 will receive up to $300 a month and parents of kids ages 6 to 17 will receive up to $250 a month for the next year—or even longer.
Full-Page Ad in 'The New York Times' Signed By 50 Celebrities Asks Biden to Pay Moms $2,400 a Month
Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani and celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Gabrielle Union are calling on the Biden administration to pay mothers for unpaid labor and to pass policies addressing parental leave, affordable child care, and pay equity.
6 Ways to Help During the Coronavirus Pandemic as a Family
Nearly a year into the pandemic, there are many ways you can lessen the impact of the coronavirus crisis in your neighborhood, from participating in the national COVID-19 memorial to volunteering.
What Families Expect From Their Coronavirus Stimulus Check
Coronavirus stimulus checks are on everyone's minds—here's the fine print and what you should do with yours when it comes.
9 Tips for Talking About the Outcome of the Election With Kids
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election. And after such a contentious election season, kids are going to have questions. Here's how to help your kids digest the news.
New Report Says Trump Administration Knew Family Separation Could Mean Migrant Parents and Children Were Never Reunited
Authorities have not been able to reunite 666 families who were separated at the border—three years after they were separated. And a new report shows that the administration knew this was a likely outcome before instituting the policy.
QAnon Has Many Worried About Sex Trafficking. Here’s What Parents Need to Know
If you want to end child sex trafficking in the United States, that means ending homelessness, providing addiction care services, and supporting at-risk kids.
9 Things Every Teenager Should Absolutely Know Before Becoming an Adult, According to Reddit
Redditors shared insights into what teens need to know before entering the real world.
All 140,000 Jobs Lost in December Were Women's, Proving Working Moms Need Help During the Ongoing Pandemic
A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed by the National Women's Law Center shows that 156,000 women lost jobs in December 2020, while men gained 16,000 jobs.
People Are Calling for the Term 'Pregnancy Loss' to Be Used Instead of 'Miscarriage,' Here's Why
Following Chrissy Teigen's public announcement of her pregnancy loss, people on social media are calling for a change in how we talk about the topic.
Kids Can Do Science Experiments With Bill Nye in a New Airbnb Experience
Science has never mattered more and so Bill Nye wants to help kids to dive into learning about coronavirus, racism, and climate change.
The Majority of the Kids Who Have Died of COVID-19 Are Children of Color
New data shows that more than 78 percent of young people who die from the coronavirus are people of color.
4 Quick Tips to Make Your Kids' Snacks Healthier
To keep your kids snacking on the good stuff, follow these easy tips from celeb nutritionist and mom-of-two Keri Glassman.
Teens Who Vape Are at High Risk of Severe COVID-19 Illness
A new study says one in three teens and young adults are at high risk of COVID-19 because of chronic diseases—and smoking and vaping.
Survey Confirms Vast Majority of Parents Are Struggling Financially Because They Can't Get Childcare
As the cut-off date for the extra pandemic unemployment payments looms, nearly 70 percent of parents said that their families are struggling financially because of the effects of the coronavirus crisis.
Moms on Reddit Share Their Funniest Breastfeeding Nicknames
When one mom on Reddit shared that her husband calls her "the snack that smiles back," others chimed in with their breastfeeding nicknames.
If You Do Go Out With Your Family This Summer, Please Wear Face Masks, For Everyone's Sake
Wearing masks is an important and easy good deed you can do to help your neighbors stay safe as the country opens back up.
6 Photos of Schools Reopening Around the World Show Us What Could Come Next for Our Kids
Wondering what schools might look like with guidelines in place to lower the risk of contracting coronavirus in classrooms? These photos from countries where schools have already reopened hold some clues.
Afghan Woman Breastfeeds an Orphaned Baby in Heart-Wrenching Photo After an Attack at a Maternity Ward
Just hours after a horrific act of terrorism in Kabul, mom Feroza Omar offered to breastfeed babies left motherless after the attack—and other mothers from around the city soon joined the efforts.
Gerber Announces the Adorable 2020 Winner of Their Annual Photo Contest
Out of more than 327,000 entries, Magnolia Earl stood out for her "joyful" expression and her happy personality.
5 Mother's Day Campaigns that Honor Moms by Giving Back
Looking for inspiration for what you can do for moms from afar this year? These brands are giving back to their communities as well as celebrating moms.
These Epic Pillow Forts From Around the World Is Family Quarantining at Its Best
Article
The Force Is With Him: 4-Year-Old Knows More About Star Wars Than Most Adult Fans
Jack Knezevich is just 4-years-old, but in true fan spirit, he can tell you all about the characters of the famous space saga and could probably win a round of Star Wars trivia up against the masters.
This Mom Turned Kids' Books Covers into Coronavirus Scenes and They Are Incredible
Stefanie Trilling, New York mom of two, turned classic children's book covers into relatable scenes of social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.
