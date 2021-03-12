Libby Ryan

"We are trapped in a caregiving crisis within an economic crisis within a public health crisis."
Parents of children under age 6 will receive up to $300 a month and parents of kids ages 6 to 17 will receive up to $250 a month for the next year—or even longer.
Full-Page Ad in 'The New York Times' Signed By 50 Celebrities Asks Biden to Pay Moms $2,400 a Month
Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani and celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Gabrielle Union are calling on the Biden administration to pay mothers for unpaid labor and to pass policies addressing parental leave, affordable child care, and pay equity.
