Leslie Streeter
Leslie Gray Streeter is an author, veteran journalist and speaker whose memoir "Black Widow," was published in March 2020 by Little, Brown and Company. She was the longtime entertainment and lifestyle columnist and writer for the Palm Beach Post. Her work has been featured in The Miami Herald, the Washington Post, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlantic, the Today show, SiriusXM, O, The Oprah Magazine and more. She lives with her son Brooks and her mother Tina in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. She's a slow runner, an amateur vegan cook and a true crime and "Law and Order" enthusiast.