Leslie Goldman
I Tried to Get My Kids to Stop Saying the Word 'Like' Until Experts Said I Didn't Have To
If your kid says, “The bus was like so late today,” or “Could you like pass the ketchup?” here’s why you should stop worrying about it.
6 Ways to Cope With Negative Thoughts as a Parent
Mental health experts offer strategies for handling negative thoughts, even when kids are around.
How to Parent While Depressed
Depression can make the work of parenting feel impossible. But there’s consensus from both mental health experts and parents who have raised their children amid feelings of hopelessness and despair: Help is out there, and the sooner you access it, the better life will be for you and your family.
Is Breast Milk the New Botox?
You don’t need a fancy salon for the breast milk facial of your dreams—just follow these tips at home to turn mother’s milk into a beauty craze that’s actually worth the hype.
7 Reasons Moms End Up at the Dentist—And How to Avoid Them
If you tend to bathe your teeth in staining beverages (hello, cold brew) and skip flossing because #notime, we’ve got you. Here are the tips, tricks, and products you need to take better care of your whole mouth.
10 Things to Consider Before Going Back to School as a Parent
The time commitment, the cost, the fact that you're already exhausted? These factors may be daunting, but it's still possible to get the degree you've dreamed of pursuing. Experts—and parents who've done it—share their tips for continuing your education when you have kids in school, too.
When Your Child Breaks a Bone: Everything You Need to Know About Wearing a Cast
Life in an arm cast or a leg cast isn't easy, especially if you're a kid. But these tricks from parents and doctors can make the experience better for everyone.
11 Ways to Make the Passover Seder Fun for Kids
Matzah emojis? Seder bingo? Hail, yes! Read on for 11 super-fun, easy-to-pull-off ideas for upping your Passover game.
You Know You're Pregnant After Infertility If ...
As a formerly infertile, finally getting your first positive pregnancy test can be music to your ears. But then the worry sets in. Here are 19 ways you know you're pregnant after a struggle.
How to Pump Breast Milk While Driving
Is it safe to pump breast milk while driving? It depends who you ask. Here's how one mom does it and what you should know if you're thinking about trying it.
Dealing With Infertility—Once You're Pregnant
After infertility, pregnancy should be a dream come true. Then why do so many women feel anxious, conflicted or even guilty about it?
3 Uses for Nipple Cream That Have Nothing to Do With Your Nipples
Have leftover cream after nursing? Lucky you! A shmear can help your dry heels, chapped lips, and more.
Perfect Nap Time Rituals in 3 Simple Steps
Use this chart to guide you through your baby's ideal nap time routine. 
How Your Parenting Style Can Affect Your Health
When it comes to child-rearing, a perfectionist attitude or go-with-the-flow mentality can affect your overall well-being.
8 Important Ways Sleep Helps Your Child Grow
Geek out with this fascinating look at your child's brain and body on a good night's sleep. 
6 Superfoods That Help Beat Diabetes
By the year 2020, it's predicted that more than half of us will be diabetic or pre-diabetic. Here are 6 superfoods that will help you beat the odds. 
7 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me About Breastfeeding
From your insane appetite to the truth about pumping and dumping, check out these seven real-deal things you probably didn't know about becoming a human milk machine before you strapped on your first nursing tank.
How to Help Someone Struggling With Infertility
The path to becoming a parent isn't always easy. Here's what to say to someone who can't get pregnant.
Sun Care 101: The Basics of Sun Safety for Kids
Just one blistering sunburn in childhood can double your little one's lifetime risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Young, sensitive skin is especially vulnerable to damaging rays, so protect your child by being sun-care savvy.
Must-Know Health Numbers
You can count on it! These 11 numbers will help you keep your family healthy and safe.
