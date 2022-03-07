Leslie Garisto Pfaff
10 Biggest Discipline Mistakes You're Probably Making
Article
Can't seem to get through to your child? It's easier than you think to switch gears. Here are 10 things to avoid when doling out discipline.
9 Conditions That Do (or Don't) Need Antibiotics
Video
Does your child really need an antibiotic? That's what you should ask yourself every time they're sick, now that drug resistance has become a serious health threat. Our guide will help you find the answer.
Elimination Communication: How to Potty Train Without Diapers
Article
You're probably dreaming of the diaper-free days ahead. With elimination communication, a potty-training method used in other parts of the world, you can speed up the process by introducing the toilet early. Here's what parents need to know.
How to Help Your Preschooler Handle Emotions and Avoid Outbursts
Video
Prevent over-the-top outbursts by helping your child learn better ways to handle stressful situations.
4 Ways to Boost Your Child's Confidence
Article
Children will often feel outdone by their friends and classmates. However, you can bolster your child's confidence with these focus-changing strategies. 
9 Secrets to Toddler Discipline
Gallery
It's not too soon to start setting limits and encouraging good behavior from your kid. We'll show you how.
Raise a Friendly Baby
Article
There's no doubt about it: Your baby is a born charmer. And there's a lot you can do to help build her social skills.
How to Raise a Chill Kid
Article
Young children often don't know how to handle their anger -- but you can help them learn to relax and let it go.
How Nature and Nurture Influence Your Baby's Development
Article
Scientists have long debated whether heredity or environment has the biggest impact on your baby. We've found some surprising answers.
San Francisco Vacation: An Insider's Planning Guide
Article
Must-see attractions, planning tips, and insider advice for a family trip to San Francisco.
Surf, Sun, and Fun: Planning Your Trip to San Diego
Article
You can have it all in San Diego, with help from our insider's planning guide
Be a Spring Explorer: 5 Nature Activities for Kids
Gallery
What better time to entice your gang into nature than when the whole, wide, blooming, peeping, croaking, hopping, wriggling world is coming back to life? We have five great ways to celebrate the new season and bring out the outdoor adventurer lurking inside every kid.
6 Things You May Not Know Your Baby Can Do
Gallery
We bet you had no idea how much your baby could do until now! Read on to find out why you're really living with a Superbaby!
Divorce Dilemmas
Article
It's not a piece of cake, but our advice can make splitting up less stressful.
