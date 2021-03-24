Leah Groth
What Are 'COVID Toes'? Dermatologists Say Foot Lesions May Be New Coronavirus Symptom
The signs have mainly shown up in children and young adults—sometimes preceding other COVID-19 symptoms.
Will Cooking Food Kill Coronavirus? What to Know About Food Preparation and COVID-19
The coronavirus is not a foodborne pathogen, but you should still pay attention to how you prepare it.
Health Care Workers are Taping Smiling Photos of Themselves to Their Protective Gear to Comfort Patients
"A smile to a scared patient eases their fear and shows our compassion."
Should You Wear Gloves to the Grocery Store? Why Doctors Say It's Not a Good Idea During Coronavirus
You're better off sticking to handwashing and social distancing.
What to Know About the Survival Rate of Coronavirus—And How Many People Have Died From the Illness
More than 167,400 people worldwide have contracted the virus—and that number continues to grow.
What to Do if You Think You Have Coronavirus, According to the CDC
First: Don't panic. Second: Call your doctor.
Allergies Vs. Coronavirus: Here's How to Tell the Difference
The overlap of symptoms could cause a lot of unnecessary fear.
The EPA Just Released a List of Disinfectants for Coronavirus
Good news: There are a lot of them. Bad news: They're selling out quick.
Coronavirus Symptoms vs Cold: How Do They Compare?
They're super similar in some ways—and very different in others.
12 Myths About Coronavirus, According to the World Health Organization
Knowledge is power—and protection.
Woman's Reddit Post Goes Viral After She Says Her Husband and Father-in-Law Are 'Convinced' She'll Die in Childbirth
She said her husband "acts like my due date is my death date."
So, Perineum Sunning is a Thing Now—Here's Why Doctors Definitely Don't Want You to Try It
"Wellness" trends have officially gone too far.
The US Officially Has its First Case of Coronavirus—Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Deadly Chinese Virus
The Washington man traveled from Wuhan, China and arrived back in the states around January 15.
Shay Mitchell Just Fired Back at an Instagram Troll Who Criticized How She Breastfeeds Her Daughter
"Pls let me know where I can download your parenting manual, I'll get right on it!"
Anna Faris and Family Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Scare—Here's What You Need to Know About the 'Silent Killer'
It sends more than 20,000 people to the emergency room each year.
Iskra Lawrence Reveals She Got Pregnant While on Birth Control: 'It Was a Terrifying Surprise'
"I was crying not out of joy, not out of happiness, but out of fear."
New Study Claims Reading Actual Books Benefits Parent-Child Bonding More Than E-Books
Researchers encourage parents to read to their children the good old fashioned way.
