Lauren Wellbank
COVID-19 Has Majorly Impacted Medically Fragile Kids and Their Families—But There May Be a Solution
Article
With trained nurses in short supply, children who require in-home medical care are suffering. Fortunately, there may be an easy solution
5 Ways to Support Someone Who's Freezing Their Eggs
Article
If you're looking for ways to be more supportive but don't know where to start, these tips from those with firsthand insight and experience can help.
Do Postpartum Depression Symptoms Look Different in a Pandemic?
Article
When you become a parent in the midst of a global pandemic, everything is new. Here's how to distinguish between the stress of 2020 and a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder (PMAD) and get the help you need.
I'm 37 Weeks Into My High-Risk Pregnancy During COVID-19: Here's What My Doctors Told Me
Article
There's never a good time to carry a high-risk pregnancy, but being weeks away from delivery during a pandemic is one of the worst possible times. Luckily my doctors explained why I'll still be in good hands.
