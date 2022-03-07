Lauren Pardee
7 Best Parental Control Apps to Monitor and Limit Screen Time
Millions of children have access to screens. Children of all ages use tablets, phones, computers, and other devices. And while screen time can be good—during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic technology helped us socialize; it also served as an huge educational resource—you may still want to monitor your child's activity. There are inherent dangers, after all, and risks. These free (and premium) apps will monitor your kid's phone and/or computer activity, bringing you awareness and peace of mind.
How to Throw a Noon Year's Eve Party for Kids
Counting down to 12 p.m. instead of 12 a.m. allows your family to celebrate the new year together. We rounded up some rockin' Noon Year's Eve party ideas to ensure everyone has a great time.
Easy Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents (You're Welcome)
The holiday season signals the return of your Elf on the Shelf, and this is your cheat sheet to fun, easy, and last-minute ideas for your elf that are totally doable—yes, even if you forgot and have 5 minutes in the morning to prep!
40 Cute Instagram Captions for Baby Pictures 
Planning to post that adorable baby photo on social media? Pair it with one of these cute Instagram captions, ranging from funny quotes to sentimental sayings.
Viral Texts Expose Mother's Attempt to Pay Babysitter with Ice Cream After Promising Money
We applaud the babysitter for her professionalism as the mother spews profanity before blocking her altogether.
Designer Diaper Bags Worth the Splurge
Who says parents can't rock designer? We rounded up the best diaper bags to feed your high-end habit. 
Matt Damon Perfectly Depicts What Christmas Is Like for Parents in Hilarious 'SNL' Skit
Video
Underneath all the Christmas magic we all experience snarky in-laws, screaming children, and plenty of wine to ease the chaos.
So When Should a Child Stop Using a Booster Seat? Let Us Clear Things Up
Critics attacked Real Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann for putting her 6-year-old son in a booster seat claiming he's "too big." But according to proper booster seat age requirements underlined by the AAP, she's in the right.
Mom Accidentally Buys 5-Year-Old Son Inflatable Sheep Sex Toy for His School's Nativity Play
The mom was mortified to discover the real purpose of the inflatable sheep she ordered off of Amazon and created a genius Elf on the Shelf scheme to get it back from her son. 
You Can Now Get Daily Parenting Tips From Parents.com on Your Alexa
Access parenting tips everyday without lifting a finger thanks to your Alexa or Google speaker. Don't have a voice-controlled smart speaker? Just log onto Google Play, Spotify, iTunes, or iHeart Radio to manually receive daily advice so you don't miss a thing. 
Jordin Sparks Gets Candid About First Year Parenting Learning Curves
It's been 7-months since the birth of Jordin Sparks' son, DJ, and she is letting us in on all of the highs and lows with a game of Parenting Truths. 
Cancer Survivor Captures Her Last Time Breastfeeding With Powerful Photo
This breast cancer survivor and mother-of-three is the embodiment of strength in the photo that captures what she describes as the hardest moment of her life.
This Is How Long It Takes for Your Kid to Poop Out a LEGO
Six doctors swallowed the heads of LEGO characters to see how long it would take to pass through their digestive systems. This is what they found.
These Must-Have Leggings Raise Money for Preemie Babies
Mama B. Designs and Leggings for a Purpose partnered to create a T-shirt and leggings set to raise money for preemie non-profit organization March of Dimes.
Build-A-Bear is Offering Two Major Black Friday Deals This Season
The "Big Furry Deals" are here to kick off the holiday fun, so don't miss out on the festivities or the savings.
Mario Lopez's Number One House Rule Is No Electronics at the Dinner Table
The TV personality doesn't let his busy schedule get in the way of family bonding time, and to him, that means sitting down for dinner every night. 
Umbilical Cord Jewelry Is the New Mom Postpartum Keepsake
Rings, bracelets, and necklaces can all be made from sterling silver and umbilical stump pendants, and the results are surprisingly stunning.
Father Charged After Son Tested Positive for Meth, Halloween Candy Not to Blame
The case regarding 5-year-old Braylen Carwell who suffered a seizure due to ingesting methamphetamine after trick-or-treating is now closed after law enforcement discovered his father was in possession of drugs and tempered with evidence. 
5 Best Pregnancy Apps
These personalized pregnancy apps can track your week-by-week milestones, appointment schedule, symptoms, and even contractions. Plus, they give you access to medical professionals, informational articles and other mothers when you need some support. Find the one that's right for you.
Have a Kid Who Constantly Asks 'Why?' Here's Some Genius Mom Advice
After many frustrating conversations with her own 3-year-old, one mom on Reddit has come up with some helpful examples for breaking this annoying stalling habit so you won't lose your cool.
Cancer Survivor Posts 'No Breastfeeding Zone' in Hospital Room to Prevent Criticism
When breast cancer survivor Meghan Koziel gave birth to her miracle baby, she didn't feel like re-living her medical history for each hospital staffer, so she made this incredible sign instead. 
Halloween Maternity Photos Go Viral Thanks to One Shocking Ending
If you're looking for some unique (and creepy) maternity photo inspiration, look no further than this couple's epic "Alien" themed shoot.
What's Your Parenting Style?
From authoritarian to authoritative, permissive to neglectful, we're breaking down the four types of parenting styles. Which one do you practice? 
Chesapeake, Virginia Locals Over the Age of 12 Could Be Fined or Arrested If Caught Trick-or-Treating This Year
In a bizarre turn of events, kids who don't abide by these rules (which includes trick-or-treating after 8 p.m.) could be guilty of a misdemeanor, fined anywhere from $25-$100, or confined to jail for up to six months.
This "Fucket Bucket" Invention May Be The Solution to Your Kids' Messes
Jessica McGinty has no shame in tossing away toys her children refuse to clean up, and we applaud her for it.
