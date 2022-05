Lauren Pardee

Millions of children have access to screens . Children of all ages use tablets, phones, computers, and other devices. And while screen time can be good—during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic technology helped us socialize; it also served as an huge educational resource—you may still want to monitor your child's activity. There are inherent dangers , after all, and risks. These free (and premium) apps will monitor your kid's phone and/or computer activity, bringing you awareness and peace of mind.