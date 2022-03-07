Lauren Gelman

While children aged 4 and younger should not take over-the-counter cough and cold medicine, there are things you can do to alleviate their symptoms.
So you're thinking about trying to get pregnant? Congrats! Check out our prepregnancy planning guide to optimize your health, lifestyle, finances, and more.
How Do I Know I'm Fertile?
If you're planning to have a baby, you might be wondering if your body is ready for conception. Thankfully, the signs of fertility usually aren't difficult to spot.
Getting pregnant isn't always easy. Here, we break down common causes of female infertility and male infertility, and explain what factors can influence your chances of conceiving.
Do you want to conceive as soon as possible? Learn the best ways to get pregnant with these seven expert-approved tips.
A measles information sheet is seen posted at the Orange County Health Department on May 6, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
Countless studies have shown no link between vaccines and an increased risk of autism spectrum disorders, and that includes getting the flu shot while pregnant. So why are parents and expecting parents still hesitant to vaccinate?
Can stress cause a miscarriage? What about sex, exercise, or certain foods? We spoke with experts to break down common myths about the causes of pregnancy loss.
Try these simple practices to instill a love of veggies in your baby and make the transition to solid foods smoother.
HPV is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause cervical cancer if left untreated. But can it also impact your fertility or pregnancy? Read this and find out.