Lauren Gelman
Why You Shouldn't Give Cough Suppressants to Children—And How to Soothe Symptoms Instead
Article
While children aged 4 and younger should not take over-the-counter cough and cold medicine, there are things you can do to alleviate their symptoms.
15 Things All Couples Should Do Before Getting Pregnant
Gallery
So you're thinking about trying to get pregnant? Congrats! Check out our prepregnancy planning guide to optimize your health, lifestyle, finances, and more.
How Do I Know I'm Fertile?
Gallery
If you're planning to have a baby, you might be wondering if your body is ready for conception. Thankfully, the signs of fertility usually aren't difficult to spot. 
Common Causes of Infertility in Women and Men
Video
Getting pregnant isn't always easy. Here, we break down common causes of female infertility and male infertility, and explain what factors can influence your chances of conceiving.
How To Get Pregnant Fast: 7 Tips for Conception
Gallery
Do you want to conceive as soon as possible? Learn the best ways to get pregnant with these seven expert-approved tips.
Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism—Here's The Proof
Video
Countless studies have shown no link between vaccines and an increased risk of autism spectrum disorders, and that includes getting the flu shot while pregnant. So why are parents and expecting parents still hesitant to vaccinate?
Here's What Does—and Doesn't—Cause Miscarriage
Article
Can stress cause a miscarriage? What about sex, exercise, or certain foods? We spoke with experts to break down common myths about the causes of pregnancy loss. 
How to Help Your Baby Love Vegetables
Gallery
Try these simple practices to instill a love of veggies in your baby and make the transition to solid foods smoother.
HPV and Pregnancy: What You Need To Know
Article
HPV is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause cervical cancer if left untreated. But can it also impact your fertility or pregnancy? Read this and find out.
Lose the Baby Weight Success Stories
Gallery
What does it really take to lose those pregnancy pounds? Real moms fess up about how long it takes, what works and what doesn't, and their best advice to help you slim down too.
A Guide to Genetic Testing Before & During Pregnancy
Article
Find out what genetic testing is, and whether you and your partner should get tested before you get pregnant.
Lose the Baby Weight for Good: 18 Real Moms Tell You How
Gallery
No matter how much pregnancy weight you lose initially (many moms find the pounds melt off from breastfeeding and other post-delivery hormonal shifts that boost metabolism), eventually you hit that "why aren't my clothes getting any looser" plateau. Want to get rid of those won't-budge pounds? No more excuses! Here are 18 surprising strategies that helped these moms get fit again.
Baby and Children Sleep Chart
Video
How much sleep does your baby need? When will your child sleep through the night? How many naps are normal now? Check out our age-by-age sleep guide.
