Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals across a number of their websites. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she was an editor at BergenMama.com and Woman's World Magazine, and previously held an internship at PEOPLE. She has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.