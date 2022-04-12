Lauren Brown West-Rosenthal's 20-plus year writing career spans print, radio, TV, and digital. She began with a dream internship at Rolling Stone, followed by a dream first job at teen magazine CosmoGIRL! Since then, she's held editorial roles at Us Weekly, Inside TV, Sirius Satellite Radio, and OK!, and contributed to MTV, Glamour, Redbook, Shape, Scholastic, Seventeen, and many more. As a TV writer and producer, Lauren's credits include the "Behind the Episode" editions of many E! and Bravo shows, including the Real Housewives. She was a story producer for Bravo's Galley Talk, writer for the Bedtime by Bravo series, and more. Lauren is the author of five books, including the middle grade novel Doggy Divas: Roxy's Rules and The Girls' Life Guide to Surviving Middle School. After over 15 years in New York City, , Lauren now lives in Fairfield, CT (even though she still says "outside the city") with her firefighter/paramedic husband and precocious daughter. Both keep her on her toes and give her plenty to write about—which is great since Lauren lives by Nora Ephron's mantra, "everything is copy!" Web Site: https://laurenbwestro.com/ Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/laurenbwestro/