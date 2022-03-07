Laura Riley, M.D.

Anxiously awaiting your baby's arrival? Learn to recognize the first signs of labor approaching, which signal that your little one might make an appearance soon.
You don't have to suffer through weeks of queasiness. From nausea-reducing foods to over-the-counter medications, try these easy remedies for morning sickness relief.
Why do stillbirths happen, and what are the signs to watch for? We've broken down everything you need to know about this devastating pregnancy loss.
Diarrhea usually clears on its own, but prolonged cases can lead to dehydration that harms the fetus. Learn more about the causes and treatment options for pregnancy diarrhea.
Heartburn often appears during the second trimester, and it can get worse as your belly grows. Learn more about what causes heartburn during pregnancy, with five expert tips for relieving the pain.
If you're experiencing blurry vision during pregnancy, changing hormone levels might be to blame. Here's more about what causes the eye problem and how to resolve it.
Hip pain or numbness in the legs can happen as your baby grows during pregnancy. Find out what causes it and how to feel better.
It can feel harder to catch your breath while expecting. Find out what causes shortness of breath during pregnancy, how to feel better, and whether you need to worry.
In the ideal birthing presentation, your baby is head-down with her back against your stomach—but sometimes babies position themselves in ways unsuitable for delivery. Here's what to know about the best baby positions in the womb.
If your little one is in the breech position close to your due date, there are a few options for turning her around.
Learn about the types of breech babies and how the presentation can affect your delivery.
That initial glimpse at your baby-to-be is unforgettable. Here’s what to expect at your first pregnancy ultrasound.
Hemorrhoids tend to be more common later in pregnancy. Learn how to get rid of these uncomfortable varicose veins while expecting.
Emergency C-sections sometimes happen if complications arise during labor. Here's how to handle an emergency C-section, including what to expect during and after surgery.
While some C-sections are scheduled in advance, others happen after the woman begins laboring naturally. Here are common reasons for planned and emergency C-sections.
Learn the facts about snoozing safely while carrying a baby, plus a few tips for making sleeping on your side more comfortable.
To drink it or not to drink it, that's the question for so many pregnant moms. Here's the scoop on caffeine during pregnancy.
Smoking and drinking alcohol during pregnancy is a big no-no. But do you know why? Find out what this can do to your baby.
Protect you and baby with these tips on safety at home and on the road.
Weren't much of an exericser before your pregnancy? You can still start a fitness program now! Just be sure to speak first with your doctor and take the necessary precautions.
Staying on top of an exercise regimen is always tough, but it's especially important during your
pregnancy
. Here are a few methods for sticking with it.
Sharp and painful, these lower-leg cramps often crop up during the second and third trimesters. Keep reading to find out what causes leg pain during pregnancy—and how to feel better!
Your
pregnancy
has started -- even though you may not know it. Find out what's going on right now during your baby's very first weeks of life in utero.
Feeling tired during your first few weeks of pregnancy is normal. But how should you handle it at work? Try not to turn to caffeine -- here's why.
Find out what your baby's first movements will feel like in your belly.
