Laura Fenton
9 Fun Easter Bunny Ideas for Parents
Gallery
Give everyone's favorite furry friend a hand (or um, paw?) with these Easter bunny ideas that will delight your kiddos.
21 DIY Christmas Ornaments to Make With Kids
Gallery
These fun and festive ornaments are a cinch to make, and they'll get kids excited about trimming the tree. 
We're Moms and Design Experts: Here's How to Pick the Best Paint Color for Your Family Home
Article
These design experts (who happen to be parents) share a foolproof formula for choosing just the right paint schemes for your family’s favorite space.
17 Things to Do at the Beach with Kids
Video
A day at the beach doesn't need to be stressful or expensive. With these easy beach activities for kids, you'll never be bored at the shore again!
9 Ways to Green Your Kitchen Routines
Video
These simple tweaks make meal prep and cleanup less wasteful, so you'll save a little money and help the planet in the process.
A Room-by-Room Guide to Sprucing Up Your Family Home, According to Instagrammers
Article
To save us all a few hours of online scroll shopping, we asked Shavonda Gardner and three other home experts for their current favorite picks.
How to Celebrate Birthdays Without a Big Party
Article
You don’t need a long guest list or a pile of presents. Start sweet traditions that make your child’s big day the best of the year.
5 Easy and Crafty Ways to Bring the Outdoors Indoors
Video
Engage your little one in activities that help them connect with nature and sneak in a little learning too.
How to Make the Most of Every Part of Your Space
Video
Spending more time at home can make our houses seem small, but you don't need a major makeover to get more space. Here are easy ways to make your rooms work better for your family. 
17 Budget-Friendly Kids' Birthday Party Ideas
Video
A fun celebration doesn't need to cost a pretty penny. Throw a memorable bash with these clever cost-cutting kids' birthday party ideas.
How to Host a 'Sleep-Under' for Your Kid's Next Party
Article
When your child longs for an overnight experience but isn't quite ready for it, celebrate with a faux slumber party instead.
12 Real-Mom Ways to Tidy Up Like Marie Kondo
Article
Parents Lifestyle Director Laura Fenton shares parent-friendly ways to hack Marie Kondo's KonMari system. Yes, it's possible to organize your toddler's playroom!
5 Ways to Love the House You're In
Article
You don't have to hire an expensive contractor or move houses to start to love your home. Experts share easy ways to embrace the home you're in.
19 Tips for Camping With Kids
Article
Leave the screens behind and pitch a tent at your nearest campground for a nature-filled, home-away-from-home your kids won't forget.
25 Tips for a Better Beach Day With Your Kids
Article
Don't let intimidation keep your crew home. Parents lifestyle director Laura Fenton (mom of a 3-year-old) shares the art of raising a beach baby, and enjoying it.
Plan a Backyard Movie Night
Gallery
Now playing on a lawn near you: a party that celebrates summer, cinema, and community all under the stars.
Halloween Crafts to Make With Kids
Gallery
Get in the Halloween spirit with creative crafts and kooky creatures that are too cute to spook even the littlest trick-or-treater.
Puppy Puppet Craft
Article
Transform cardboard tubes into a marionette; the ears are snipped from half a tube.
Clever Carpet
Article
