Laura Broadwell
When to Transition to a Toddler Bed and How to Do It Smoothly
Video
Wondering when to call it quits on the crib? Here's what parents need to know about making a seamless transition to a toddler bed.
How to Deal With Bullies: A Guide for Parents
Article
Mean kids aren't just a middle-school problem. The trouble has trickled to the youngest grades. Learn how to spot it—and how to protect children of all ages from bullies at school.
10 Fun Things to Do on Mother's Day
Video
How do you want to spend your special day, Mom? Get some ideas here, and let your family know.
12 Travel Tips
Article
Helpful hints for the overseas adoption trip.
10 Helpful Books About Divorce
Article
Learn to help your kids cope with the realities of divorce.
Cliques: Frequently Asked Questions
Article
An expert eases parents' concerns about cliques.
Getting Started on Adopting a Baby
Article
Five ways to navigate the adoption maze.
10 Ways to Reduce Single-Parent Stress
Article
One of every four American children today lives in a single-parent home. And though the circumstances may vary (some parents are divorced, others are widowed, and others are single parents by choice), the reality is that solo parenting is often stressful, demanding, and hectic. If you are a single mom or dad, there are 10 things you can do to help minimize the stress in your life -- and bring back the joy of parenting.
6 Strategies for Single Mom Success
Article
How to set goals, say goodbye to guilt, and look on the bright side.
Age-by-Age Guide on the Effects of Divorce on Children
Article
Learn how to discuss divorce with your child at any age based on their understanding of the situation and the impact it will have on their life.
Adoptive and Foster Parent Shopping List
Article
Whether you are fostering a child or adopting a baby, consider this your preparation checklist when it comes to what to buy for your family's new arrival.
8 Tips for Choosing Child Care
Video
How to size up a child-care situation and pick the best one.
