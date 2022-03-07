Lambeth Hochwald

What is a water birth, and is it safe for a mother and her baby? Get the facts about this natural delivery experience.
Levels of human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (hCG) rise quickly in the first trimester, but hCG levels can vary significantly. Check out this guide to understanding your hCG levels throughout pregnancy.
We've gathered TTC stats and facts and asked a top expert to weigh in on each. Her answers will hopefully provide some comfort and help you realize that whatever you're going through you're not in it alone.
Best Gifts for 3-Year-Olds
Your 3-year-old is a complex person now, with thoughts, interests, and greater control of her body. She's also got a longer attention span, so she can focus on make-believe, games, craft projects, and more. Here, 12 great gifts for 3-year-olds that experts—and kids—love.
From emotions that change on a dime to a whole range of stomach troubles, your hormones during pregnancy can take you for quite a ride! Here, we explain what's going on with six key hormones including progesterone, HCG and oxytocin.
No-Guilt Shortcuts
Thought you'd never serve a frozen meal or let the kids watch TV? Not to worry. We've turned your "nevers" into healthy shortcuts that are just fine for your family -- and sanity-saving for you!
Whether she's feeding Spot or buckling her booster, your preschooler wants to be more independent. But how much should you let her handle?
