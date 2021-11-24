Krystal Sital

After the birth of our third child, my husband decided to get a vasectomy. I shared a grinning photo of him in the hospital on the day of his surgery. Little did I know it would turn into a big family debate.
Krystal A. Sital is the author of the critically acclaimed memoir Secrets We Kept: Three Women of Trinidad which was a finalist for the PEN America Emerging Writers Award. Her essays have been anthologized in A Map Is Only One Story: Twenty Writers on Immigration, Family, and the Meaning of Home and Fury: Women's Lived Experiences in the Trump Era.