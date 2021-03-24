Kristine Jepsen

Meditation can help young children release energy, process concerns, and find comfort at night. Try these simple steps to see if sleep meditation can make bedtime easier for your child—and family!
Meditation can help kids read and respond to internal signals of stress before their developing brains and bodies give in to a full-blown tantrum. The key is intuiting what your child needs to come back into balance and giving him or her the tools to practice.
Certain concepts of helicopter parenting, when done right, can actually help kids feel supported without stifling their growth and independence. (Hint: It's OK to hover, once you know how not to get too close.)