Kristi Pahr
Researchers Are Looking to See if Coronavirus Antibodies in Breast Milk Can Give Babies Immunity
Video
Could breast milk hold the answer to treating COVID-19? Researchers are trying to find out.
What Families Expect From Their Coronavirus Stimulus Check
Video
Coronavirus stimulus checks are on everyone's minds—here's the fine print and what you should do with yours when it comes.
School Reopening Guidelines During COVID-19
Video
As schools begin to plan for the next school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for the safest possible measures. Here's the breakdown.
What Does Virtual Babysitting Even Look Like?
Video
With many schools and daycares closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, childcare has become very online. Virtual babysitting is a thing now, but is it all it's cracked up to be?
Unassisted Home Births Are on the Rise, and Parents Need to Know the (Huge) Risks of a 'Freebirth'
Article
An increasing number of pregnant people are choosing a freebirth plan, a delivery without any medical intervention of any kind. Here's why, and why it's a dangerous trend.
Trade School, University, College, or Military: How to Help Teens Choose What's Next
Article
Not every kid is suited for the same path after high school. Here are the basics on which might be the best fit for your teen.
Summer School 101: A Parent's Guide for Kids' Education
Article
Have questions about summer school? From when it starts to the top ways teens and tweens can benefit from taking courses online between school years, experts offer up all the answers you need.
Babies Love When You Imitate Them, According to Science
Video
If you thought peek-a-boo was your baby's favorite game, think again.
Texas Moms Donated More Than 5,500 Ounces of Breast Milk During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Video
COVID-19 has made things hard for everyone, but one mom of two in Austin, Texas helped bring her community together to assist families in the NICU and others in need.
Dad Starts YouTube Channel of Tips for Kids Growing Up Without Dads of Their Own
Video
Need to learn to hang a shelf? Tie a tie? Shave? Rob Kenney has you covered on his YouTube channel.
Former Starbucks Barista Says Her Multitasking Job Makes Her a Better Mom
Article
Keeping everything together when you're a new parent is no easy task, but one Reddit mom thanks her years as a barista for helping her prepare for life with a little one.
This 10-Year-Old Sent Over 1,500 Art Kits to Kids in Shelters and Foster Care
Video
Fifth-grader Chelsea Phaire runs Chelsea's Charity and fills boxes with markers, crayons, paper, and other art materials and ships them out to kids in need around the country.
It's OK to Take a Break From Trying to Teach Your Kids This Summer
Video
Parents shouldn't feel like they are required to put their kids through rigorous summer schooling to make up for quarantine school's curriculum. There are plenty of ways to keep the learning going outside of traditional academics.
The Economy Can't Reopen Without a Plan for Child Care
Video
As states across the country begin the slow road to reopening, many working parents are left wondering who's going to watch the kids.
Surveys Show Moms Are Still Carrying the Load of Child Care and Housework During the Pandemic
Video
Dads may think they're doing more now that many are home due to social distancing guidelines, but it's still mostly moms doing the heavy lifting of household chores and distance learning.
Everything You Need to Know About 'Pitties,' a Rare Armpit Armpit Swelling That Happens from Breastfeeding
Article
The human goes through some miraculous changes when growing and nurturing babies–but there's one we never expected. Here's everything you need to know about why breast tissue can swell up in your armpits.
Distance Learning is a Time to Help Teens Let Go of Their Obsession With Getting an A
Video
As schools move to a pass/fail grading system for the semester of distance learning, experts want high-performing teens to stop trying to gauge their success and give themselves a break instead.
SNL Cast Suggests Maybe, Just Maybe, We Should Let Our Kids Drink, In New Parenting Parody
Article
Parents are trying anything to keep kids entertained during stay-at-home orders and the cast of Saturday Night Live suggests we take it one step further in their latest parenting parody skit.
What COVID-19 Means for Graduating College Seniors and Incoming Freshmen
Article
Times are tough for everyone, but for upcoming college freshmen and graduating college seniors, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing everything.
3 Tips for Homeschooling When You Have No Other Choice
Video
We didn't ask for this, but here we are. How can we make distance learning work when we never wanted to homeschool in the first place?
The #ThanksForDelivering Campaign Thanks Drivers, Mail Carriers, and More
Video
There's a new social media campaign aimed at thanking those who put themselves at risk to make our stay-at-home lives much more tolerable and a lot safer.
What Happens When Schools Close for Coronavirus: A Working Parent's Guide
Video
Experts weigh on the likelihood your child's school could close due to the spread of the coronavirus, when it would reopen, and what options parents who work full-time will have when it comes to child care.
Families Are Creating Amazing Sidewalk and Window Art to Spread Hope
Video
We asked our readers to share the inspiring projects their families are creating during social distancing and the results are incredible.
A Parent's Guide to Virtual Playdates During Social Distancing
Video
With schools closed, kids haven't seen their friends in weeks. Virtual playdates can keep kids socially connected to their networks—and are fairly low lift for already stressed parents.
This 5-Year-Old Got the Cutest Drive-By Parade Celebrating His Birthday and Final Day of Chemotherapy
Article
For his fifth birthday, Simon McKenzie got a special socially-distanced parade complete with an appearance from the local fire department.
