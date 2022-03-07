Kristen J. Gough
Third Trimester Ultrasound Pictures
Gallery
Most women may only receive one or two ultrasounds during pregnancy, but we've partnered with the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM), Johns Hopkins, and the March of Dimes to create this unique peak into Baby's development inside the womb during the third trimester.
Advertisement
Second Trimester Ultrasound Pictures
Gallery
We've partnered with the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM), Johns Hopkins, and the March of Dimes to create this unique peak into Baby's development inside the womb. These images reveal all the intricate details of your baby's growth in the second trimester.
First Trimester Ultrasound Pictures
Gallery
Do you know what to expect at your first trimester ultrasound? We've partnered with the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM), Johns Hopkins, and the March of Dimes to create this unique peak into Baby's development inside the womb during the first few weeks of life. 
Twins: A Closer Look at Your Developing Babies
Gallery
Parents.com partnered with the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM) to create this unique peak into a baby's development inside the womb. These images reveal all the intricate details of a baby's growth -- from a collection of cells to a full-term newborn. While most women may only receive one or two ultrasounds during pregnancy, which is normal, this slideshow of the 3rd trimester of pregnancy gives you a look at each week of development.
Week 29 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Your baby at 29 weeks is stronger, more alert, and bigger than ever. Here's everything you can expect from an ultrasound at this stage in your pregnancy.
Week 30 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Your baby is making new brain cell connections as your 30th week of pregnancy begins. Find out all the exciting new developments during this part of your journey.
Week 32 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
What's going on with your baby in pregnancy week 32? Find out all about important pregnancy milestones and exciting fetal development specific to this week of pregnancy!
Advertisement
Week 34 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Now that baby is at 34 weeks, she can now see, hear, learn, and remember. Find out all about these important pregnancy milestones!
Week 31 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Find out what new things you might see on an ultrasound when you're 31 weeks pregnant. Plus, learn about the major reproductive developments at this stage.
Week 32 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
What's going on with your baby in pregnancy week 32? Find out all about important pregnancy milestones and exciting fetal development specific to this week of pregnancy!
Week 34 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Now that baby is at 34 weeks, she can now see, hear, learn, and remember. Find out all about these important pregnancy milestones!
Week 31 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Find out what new things you might see on an ultrasound when you're 31 weeks pregnant. Plus, learn about the major reproductive developments at this stage.
Week 36 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Once you're 36 weeks pregnant, baby will slow her rapid growth phase and begin to drop into the birth canal. Find out all the details you can detect on an ultrasound at this stage.
Week 35 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Now that you're 35 weeks pregnant, it's time to talk to your doctor about your baby's position. Plus, learn other fetal developments specific to this week of pregnancy!
Advertisement
Week 33 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Exciting news: your baby is in his final stages of development when you're 33 weeks pregnant! Find out exactly what to expect during this part of the journey.
Week 28 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
You've reached the final trimester of pregnancy! Learn all about the important milestones you can expect from baby and your own body while 28 weeks pregnant.
Week 37 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Now that you're 37 weeks pregnant, your baby is full term! Learn what's going on with your little one at this part of your journey together.
Week 39 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Though you're 39 weeks pregnant, your baby is ready to greet the world! Find out exactly what is going on with baby-to-be during the end of your pregnancy.
Week 38 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
When you're 38 weeks pregnant, baby-to-be can finally practice her breathing. Find out all the other new things you can detect during this phase of pregnancy.
Week 14 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
When you get your week 14 ultrasound, you're one step closer to finding out the gender of your baby! Find out what's going on during this exciting stage of pregnancy.
Week 15 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Your week 15 ultrasound could bring your baby's first smile! Find out how she's starting to use her muscles and what important tests you should take at this stage of pregnancy.
Advertisement
Week 16 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
You might just feel your baby move when you're 16 weeks pregnant! Find out what's happening during this important stage of your journey.
Week 17 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Your baby is getting stronger as your 17th week of pregnancy begins. Find out the exciting new developments happening during this part of your journey.
Week 20 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Your growing baby at 20 weeks pregnant is just about halfway formed! See pictures of what your fetus looks like now, plus understand the movement happening inside your belly during this stage of pregnancy.
Week 22 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
What's going on with your baby at 22 weeks? Find out all about important pregnancy milestones and exciting fetal development specific to this week!
Week 25 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
Now that you're 25 weeks pregnant, find out more about your baby's rapid brain development and sensory experiences in the womb.
Week 26 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
What's going on with your baby when you're 26 weeks pregnant? Find out all about the new things you can detect on an ultrasound at this stage.
Week 27 Ultrasound: What It Would Look Like
Article
As you reach the end of your second trimester in week 27, take note of how your baby is defining herself in the womb and other exciting fetal developments!
Load More
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com