Kristen J. Gough

Parents.com partnered with the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM) to create this unique peak into a baby's development inside the womb. These images reveal all the intricate details of a baby's growth -- from a collection of cells to a full-term newborn. While most women may only receive one or two ultrasounds during pregnancy, which is normal, this slideshow of the 3rd trimester of pregnancy gives you a look at each week of development.
Your growing baby at 20 weeks pregnant is just about halfway formed! See pictures of what your fetus looks like now, plus understand the movement happening inside your belly during this stage of pregnancy.