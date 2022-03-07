Kristen J. Gough

Parents.com partnered with the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM) to create this unique peak into a baby's development inside the womb. These images reveal all the intricate details of a baby's growth -- from a collection of cells to a full-term newborn. While most women may only receive one or two ultrasounds during pregnancy, which is normal, this slideshow of the 3rd trimester of pregnancy gives you a look at each week of development.