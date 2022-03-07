Kourtney Eidam

Want to prepare your child for the beach or pool? Check out our age-by-age guide to swimming lessons and water safety tips.
Cold weather can be hard on a baby's delicate skin. Learn how to protect your little one from rashes, dryness, and more all season long.
If your child is showing your partner all the love, use this blueprint to still get some of his affection.
Best Big-Kid Toys of 2012
Article
Our gift to you this holiday season is a stress-free shopping guide for the hottest playthings of the year. They topped our kid testers' wish lists!
Still don't know what to buy your school-age kid for the holidays? Check out these fun, affordable toys.
Your toddler is ready and able to use a sippy cup. Now if you can just get to the "willing" part. Let us help you with the switch.
Talking About Tough Topics
Article
The best way to talk to your curious preschooler about sensitive topics -- like death, divorce, and sex -- is to keep it short, simple, and on her level. Check out how our experts would answer three common questions.
The Scoop on Poop
Article
A new parent's guide to the good, the bad, and the smelly.