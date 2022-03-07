Kori Ellis
Nicknames for Girls That Are Cute Yet Classic
Video
Looking for a name for your baby girl that offers plenty of cute nickname options? Here are dozens of ideas to get you started.
58 Spring Baby Names We Love
Video
Take your pick of these beautiful baby names that celebrate the season of rebirth and renewal. They're inspired by flowers, warmer weather, and all that spring brings.
Historical Names for Boys
Article
Have a future legend on your hands? Be sure to name him accordingly! These iconic yet unique baby boy names are the perfect for budding famous figures.
Baby Name Ideas for July Babies
Article
These colorful names have patriotic flair for a baby born in July. 
Hipster Baby Names for Girls and Boys
Article
Is your kiddo cool enough to rock one of these trendy baby names?
