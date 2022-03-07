Kimberly A. Daly
Breast Pain During Pregnancy: Symptoms and Solutions
Video
Many individuals experience breast soreness—at least from time to time—but here's what you need to know about breast pain during pregnancy and how to get some relief.
Breast Leaking During Pregnancy: What Expectant Moms Need to Know
Article
Are your boobs leaking clear or yellow liquid? Here's the reason behind this completely normal pregnancy experience, and whether you need to visit the doctor.
Body After Baby: 4 Things You Need to Know
Article
Already worried about losing weight after pregnancy? Let's get real about getting back in shape post-pregnancy.
Why You Gain Weight in Your Butt
Article
Baby's got back, indeed! Here's why pregnancy weight can make its way to your butt.
Pregnancy Weight Gain: What to Expect and Why It's Not As Bad As You Think
Article
Here's how many pounds you'll pack on—and why you stop stressing (too much) over your pregnancy weight gain.
The Dangers of Excessive Weight Gain During Pregnancy
Article
Learn why gaining too much weight while you're pregnant could be risky for you and your baby.
How Big Will Your Pregnancy Breasts Be?
Article
Experts weigh in on how much you can expect your breasts to grow during pregnancy.
Love and Pregnancy: 5 Ways Pregnancy Will Change Your Relationship
Article
That little babe of yours is already making her mark!
Love and Pregnancy: When Your Partner Feels Left Out of the Pregnancy
Article
Make sure your partner knows he is included with these helpful tips from the experts.
Love and Pregnancy: 10 Fun Date Ideas for Pregnant Moms and Partners
Article
Just because a bottle of bubbly isn't on the menu doesn't mean you can't whip up some romance!
Love and Pregnancy: Can a Baby Save Your Struggling Relationship?
Article
Could getting knocked up save you from breaking up? We asked the experts.
Can You Keep Your Pregnancy Breasts from Sagging?
Article
Find out more about what causes sagging breasts during pregnancy.
