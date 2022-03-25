Dr. Kiarra King
Dr. Kiarra King
Kiarra King, M.D., FACOG
Kiarra King, M.D., is a Chicago-based physician who is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. She passionately cares for women and believes that education is empowerment. Known not only for her compassionate bedside manner, she is a sought after media expert in the women's health and wellness space, a speaker, and a digital content creator in the fashion and lifestyle spaces. She actively works to ensure her patients and community are informed. Dr. King's mission is to live a life that inspires those around her to embrace their given beauty, optimize their health, and walk in their purpose.